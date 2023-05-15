WhatsApp beta for macOS gets group calling option

While working on Channels in the mobile version for Android, WhatsApp is also releasing the group calls for its beta version on macOS.
According to information gathered by WABetaInfo staff, the improvement is present in the update released on Monday (15).
As you can see in the screenshot below, the call buttons are finally available, making it possible to start a group call at any time.
A curious detail of this update is that some users can see audio or video group calls in a single button. In addition, WhatsApp will also allow you to start group calls without the need for a specific group.
To do this, open the calls tab > tap the create call button > manually add up to 7 people.
For now, the number of users per call is still limited, but WhatsApp promises that it will soon be possible to have calls with up to 32 people at the same time.
Like the feature that brings the bottom bar to the app on Android, group calls on macOS are still slowly and gradually being distributed via batches.
