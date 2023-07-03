WhatsApp beta for iPhone gets HD videos and news for groups

After releasing the option to send HD videos to the Android version, the WhatsApp beta on iPhone is now getting the news in an official way.
According to WABetaInfo staff, the improvement is present in version 23.11.0.76, and sharing a video in high quality is very easy: just select this option in the editing screen.
See below that the button that triggers the HD mode must be at the top of the page and above the timeline:
As previously mentioned, sending a video in HD does not mean providing the original quality of the material, but preserving the proportions. Also, it should be noted that this feature is not available for Statuses.
A second novelty present in this update also includes the display of profile pictures within groups. This functionality also first came to Android and is now starting to become widely available on iOS.
For now, both features are being rolled out slowly and gradually through the App Store, but it shouldn’t be long before both reach all beta users on iPhone.