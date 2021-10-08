WhatsApp beta for iPhone adds its most anticipated feature

Little by little, WhatApp for iOS is receiving new functions to improve the popular instant messaging service. And now, users of an Apple phone are finally going to be able to enjoy one of the most demanded tools. Last month WhatsApp announced that end-to-end encryption for backups would be coming to iOS devices very soon. Said and done: WhatsApp Beta for the iPhone already has this function. As reported by 9to5Mac, the beta version 2.21.200.14 of WhatsApp for iOS is bringing the option of making backups more secure through an end-to-end system to prevent anyone from accessing them. Not all beta users have received this feature It should be noted that not all beta users of WhatsApp for iOS have received the new feature for end-to-end data encryption. If you want to certify that you are among the chosen ones, you will only have to open the WhatsApp settings, look for the Chat option, enter Chat Backup and see if the new option “End-to-end encrypted backup” appears. In the event that it does not appear, you will have to have a little patience. It is also important to remember that iCloud also backs up WhatsApp, but chats are not end-to-end encrypted, so we recommend disabling it. To do this, you just have to access the settings of your iPhone, select iCloud, search and access the Manage store option and, within Backup, search for WhatsApp and deactivate the corresponding tab so that no backups are made in the Apple cloud. Finally, it should be remembered that a new function has just landed in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, so you will have to have a little patience until it reaches the global version. Although, taking into account the information, it is most likely that in the coming weeks they will enable this function to make end-to-end backups on any iPhone. Excellent news for all iOS device users, as they will now have the peace of mind knowing that their WhatsApp conversations are more private than ever. Now, all you have to do is have a little patience and wait for the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg to release the corresponding update. >