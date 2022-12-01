WhatsApp Beta for iOS tests searching messages by date

Among the novelties, users are testing a functionality to search for messages by date. This week, the stable version received media forwards with subtitles.

Previously, the 22.19.0.73 update of WhatsApp Beta for iOS revealed that WhatsApp was working on a new function: the possibility of searching messages by date. With the resource, users will be able to reach a certain day of a conversation to look for specific information, something very useful.

The feature was in development for 2 years, but it seems the app has abandoned it for a while. Recently, WhatsApp has developed it again. With the release of iOS beta firmware 22.24.0.77, some users are testing the feature in their private chats and groups.

As can be seen in the image below, to use the function, it is necessary to look for the icon of a calendar. Thanks to the feature, you’ll be able to jump to any date and check which messages were shared that day in a given conversation, even for the first interaction.