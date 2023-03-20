WhatsApp beta for iOS receives update with notifications bug fix

Despite always releasing a series of new features for those who are enthusiasts, WhatsApp beta occasionally reaches users with a bug. An example of this is that the messenger is receiving a new update to fix an issue found on iOS.
According to WABetaInfo, after receiving an update last weekend, the WhatsApp just stopped notifying users when they received new messages.
The bug mainly affects users of the Business version, but it was also reported by ordinary people who installed WhatsApp beta version 23.5.75 for iOS.
As expected, the problem generated a series of complaints on Twitter.
Although the changelog for version 23.5.79 does not report the bug being fixed, whoever installed this update on Monday reported that the problem was quickly fixed.
WABetaInfo also tested the update and managed to attest that the bug no longer exists. Therefore, the recommendation is that all users install this new version via the App Store.
On another front, WhatsApp has been working on a new design for the sharing menu and also on a feature that will allow you to boost Status on Facebook and Instagram.
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >