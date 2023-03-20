WhatsApp beta for iOS receives update with notifications bug fix

Despite always releasing a series of new features for those who are enthusiasts, WhatsApp beta occasionally reaches users with a bug. An example of this is that the messenger is receiving a new update to fix an issue found on iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, after receiving an update last weekend, the WhatsApp just stopped notifying users when they received new messages.

The bug mainly affects users of the Business version, but it was also reported by ordinary people who installed WhatsApp beta version 23.5.75 for iOS.

As expected, the problem generated a series of complaints on Twitter.