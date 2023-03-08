WhatsApp beta for iOS receives renewed text editor with new fonts

While working on new privacy features, WhatsApp has been releasing some major improvements in the beta channel. This time, the application received an update on iOS with a new text editor.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, version 23.5.0.72 brings a series of new features for those who like to create text statuses. This because now there are new fonts and tools to make everything much more customizable.

The interface is also much friendlier for those who are used to using Instagram, for example. Check it out in the screenshots below: