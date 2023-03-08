5G News
WhatsApp beta for iOS receives renewed text editor with new fonts

WhatsApp beta for iOS receives renewed text editor with new fonts

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
WhatsApp beta for iOS receives renewed text editor with new fonts
1678268635 whatsapp beta for ios receives renewed text editor with new.jpeg
While working on new privacy features, WhatsApp has been releasing some major improvements in the beta channel. This time, the application received an update on iOS with a new text editor.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, version 23.5.0.72 brings a series of new features for those who like to create text statuses. This because now there are new fonts and tools to make everything much more customizable.

The interface is also much friendlier for those who are used to using Instagram, for example. Check it out in the screenshots below:

Image/Playback: WABetaInfo.
Another important detail present in the latest beta version is that the text editor will also allow you to align the text to the left, center or right, in addition to allowing you to change the background color.

The new fonts available are: Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze.

For now, the tweak in the text editor is still being rolled out slowly and gradually to anyone testing WhatsApp on iOS.

Even so, on another front, WhatsApp has also been working with an option that allows you to report Statuses that break your rules.

