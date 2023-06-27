WhatsApp beta for iOS gets advanced proxy settings

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has received a new beta update on iOS version available in TestFlight program with build 13.23.0.72. Among the news, there are advanced proxy settings for conversations and media transfer, bringing greater security in users’ browsing.

In January, the WABetaInfo website revealed that WhatsApp was developing a tool for users to set up a proxy. When you choose a proxy, your internet requests are first directed to a proxy server. The feature is important to keep the service running in countries where there is censorship in place, allowing WhatsApp users to connect securely without restrictions. After the beta update 2.23.13.6 of WhatsApp for Android brings new advanced proxy options, it's iOS's turn to be contemplated. The image shows that users will be able to configure their proxy ports, isolating traffic and maintaining its operation without conflict with other applications. There is also a new option called TLS (Transport Layer Security) that brings greater security when you are connected to a network, ensuring the encryption of information. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 receives OneUI 5.1 interface with February security patch in Brazil

Advanced proxy settings are only available for some users who have installed the latest iOS WhatsApp beta. More people should receive the news in the coming days and if no critical errors are found, the feature should reach the stable version in the coming weeks. Recently, WhatsApp has included sending video messages on Android and iOS. When you tap the microphone button on WhatsApp, it turns into a camera and you can record a video to send to your contacts.