WhatsApp beta for iOS expands option that allows you to keep temporary messages

In addition to extending the timeframes available for temporary messages, WhatsApp beta has also begun to widely roll out a much-requested feature. We are talking about the ability to save this type of conversation to prevent its disappearance.
The novelty began to be expanded in the beta version for iOS, and it works in a very simple way: just tap and hold a temporary message and choose the keep option.
According to WABetaInfo, anyone can stop a message from disappearing. See below that the option began to appear this Tuesday in the beta version of iOS.
If you wish, the user can also select the “dismantle” option so that the message becomes temporary again and expires, but this will be under the control of those who chose to keep the text.
For now, the feature is being released broadly only to those using the beta version of WhatsApp on iOS and there is still no specific date for the novelty to reach the public using the stable version.
It should be remembered that WhatsApp has also been working on other important features, such as an exclusive channel for disseminating news and newsletters.
