WhatsApp beta for iOS expands option that allows you to keep temporary messages

In addition to extending the timeframes available for temporary messages, WhatsApp beta has also begun to widely roll out a much-requested feature. We are talking about the ability to save this type of conversation to prevent its disappearance.

The novelty began to be expanded in the beta version for iOS, and it works in a very simple way: just tap and hold a temporary message and choose the keep option.

According to WABetaInfo, anyone can stop a message from disappearing. See below that the option began to appear this Tuesday in the beta version of iOS.