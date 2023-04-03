5G News
WhatsApp Beta for iOS brings new deadline options for temporary messages

WhatsApp Beta for iOS brings new deadline options for temporary messages

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
WhatsApp Beta for iOS brings new deadline options for temporary messages
1680537335 whatsapp beta for ios brings new deadline options for temporary.jpeg


WhatsApp has started testing new options for expiring temporary messages. The feature lets you send texts that are automatically deleted after a time set by the sender, and according to changes discovered in the new beta version of the iOS app, users will have new duration options soon.

According to WABetaInfo, there will be a total of 15 new expiration dates. Currently, there are only three options: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. A new “More durations…” button will display several new predefined durations to allow users to have better control over their messages and increase the security of their data.

(Image: WABetaInfo)

The new list of deadlines for temporary messages now includes 18 settings: 1 hour, 3 hours, 6 hours, 12 hours, 24 hours, 2 days, 3 days, 4 days, 5 days, 6 days, 7 days, 14 days, 21 days, 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, 180 days and 1 year.



To find them in the beta version for iOS (23.7.0.71), you need to follow the path: Settings > Privacy > Default Duration. The section will allow you to set a time limit for all your conversations. You can also set a duration for specific chats by tapping on the contact name and accessing “Temporary Messages”.

Solved a mystery, also studied by Leonardo da Vinci, about our heart

The messaging application is receiving a series of new features in its beta version. Recently, WhatsApp started testing a new poll format that only allows one answer. Also, the links in the chat got a thumbnail preview even before being sent to the sender.





