WhatsApp Beta for iOS brings new deadline options for temporary messages

WhatsApp has started testing new options for expiring temporary messages. The feature lets you send texts that are automatically deleted after a time set by the sender, and according to changes discovered in the new beta version of the iOS app, users will have new duration options soon.

According to WABetaInfo, there will be a total of 15 new expiration dates. Currently, there are only three options: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. A new “More durations…” button will display several new predefined durations to allow users to have better control over their messages and increase the security of their data.