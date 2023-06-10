WhatsApp beta for Android will have floating buttons with a new look

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has received a new beta update on the Android version available in the Google Play Beta program with build 2.23.12.15. Among the news, a search of the version code revealed that WhatsApp is working on a new look for the floating action buttons.

In the beta update 2.23.10.6 of WhatsApp for Android, the application began the gradual rollout of the new bottom navigation bar interface, indicating that the messenger will receive new looks in several parts. - Advertisement - With the 2.23.12.3 update, this became even clearer, as WhatsApp brought elements from Material Design 3. Apparently, the application should continue this path, something that was reinforced in the most recent update. As can be seen in the image below, WhatsApp develops a new look for the floating action buttons. The button used to start conversations has a square shape and rounded edges, something that will also be applied to the status and call tabs. Realme’s new 4K Smart TV lands in Europe

Users have been demanding that WhatsApp have a new look for a long time, something that finally appears to be happening, but slowly. There is no forecast for the new look for the floating action buttons to arrive in the beta version of Android. When the update is released, it will go through the testing phase and after a few weeks, it should gradually be made available in the stable version for everyone. - Advertisement - This week, WhatsApp beta started rolling out the long-awaited feature to send photos in HD on Android and iOS.