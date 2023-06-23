Whatsapp beta for Android, the proxy arrives and scrolling between tabs is back

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is continuing to develop and beta test new features which may come for everyone with future app updates. Among these, in the latest betas for Android, the possibility of configuring a proxy arrives and the swiping between tabs has been reintroduced in the new user interface.

SCROLLING THROUGH TABS BACK

- Advertisement -

Whatsapp began testing a new optimized interface some time ago for its Android app, which is currently still a bit backward and more cumbersome to use than the iOS version. The new interface, already seen starting from the 2.23.10.6 beta version of WhatsApp for Android, offers users a navigation bar at the bottom of the appwhich makes switching between tabs much easier.

At the same time, however, WhatsApp had removed the ability to swipe between tabs, making navigation less intuitive for those who were used to the previous version. In the latest beta update of WhatsApp for Android on the Google Play Store, identified with the initials 2.23.13.9, WhatsApp has re-introduced the ability to swipe between tabs.

To switch from one tab to another, from chats to calls, communities or status, it will then be possible to use the usual swipe gesture again. This feature is in addition to several interface improvements already implemented to support the Material Design 3. These include redesigned switches and floating action keys as well as new rounded menus.

- Advertisement -

PROXY CONFIGURATION

Another novelty, as mentioned at the beginning, concerns the ability to configure a proxy, a kind of “go-between” between your device and the Internet that retrieves and redirects information. A proxy is certainly particularly useful for keeping the service active even in those countries that impose access restrictions.

As shown in the screenshot, starting with this beta 2.23.13.10, available on the Google Play Store, it is now possible to configure proxy ports to isolate traffic from other running network services ensuring independent operation without conflicts with other applications.

A proxy can be configured

Also in this beta there is also a new option, TLS (Transport Layer Security) call which provides users with greater security for communication on a network. Enabling TLS for a proxy port ensures that data transmitted between the client and the proxy is always encrypted. Obviously, even if you don’t use this function, the messages they will always remain end-to-end encrypted.