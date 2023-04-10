WhatsApp beta for Android releases feature that allows you to link a second smartphone

The news was confirmed by the staff of WABetaInfo, and it is being distributed to all WhatsApp testers on Android. Using the feature is simple:

While testing one of its biggest design changes to the Android app, the WhatsApp beta is also getting a much-requested feature from users. We are talking about the option of sync the account on a second smartphone .

Tests by WABetaInfo show that chat history, calls and other data will automatically sync between the two smartphones, even when the main one is disconnected from the internet.

- Advertisement -

That is, each device must work completely independently, and some features still do not work as expected. An example of this is the ability to manage broadcast lists or post a Status from the secondary device.

For now, the feature is only available to WhatsApp beta users on Android. Anyway, soon it will also arrive on iOS, and the messenger intends to release the synchronization of the same account with up to four smartphones.