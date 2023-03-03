WhatsApp beta for Android receives UI optimizations for tablets

WhatsApp has released a new beta update for the Android version that brings the possibility of splitting the screen on tablets. The function is extremely useful and optimizes the use of the interface on devices with larger screens. Now, users will be able to simultaneously use two app suctions, side by side, on their tablet screen.

in the update 2.22.21.6 WhatsApp's Android beta, WABetaInfo revealed that the app would release a companion version that would allow you to connect a WhatsApp account on a tablet. In the past, WhatsApp was not optimized for tablets and users had to scramble to use the app on the big screen. In September last year, the messenger released a version compatible with tablets in beta, but the interface was not well received for not having optimizations. Now, WhatsApp has released a new update with the split interface for tablets, making the application easier to use. As can be seen in the image below, the user experience will be much better.

Previously, when you opened a conversation on the tablet version of WhatsApp, the conversation window would take up the entire screen and users would have to go back to the conversation list whenever they wanted to talk to someone else. With the latest update, the chat list is always visible. It is also possible to use split screen for calls and status tab. The new interface for Android tablets is only available to users who install the latest beta version from the Play Store. In case it is not available to you yet, you have to wait, as the update is gradually being released.