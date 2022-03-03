Tech NewsApps

WhatsApp Beta for Android now allows you to record a voice message in several shots

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

at the end of last year WhatsApp premiered one new audio recorderin which for the first time you could stop the recording to listen to the messages before sending them, but once the recording stopped, it only offered you two options: delete the voice message or send it.

Now through the latest WhatsApp beta we find a third option: resume recordingwhich finally allows us record a voice memo over multiple takes.

Read:

How to avoid being tagged on Instagram for spam giveaways or contests

So you can pause a recording with WhatsApp Beta

Whatsapp Pause Recording Voice Message

Read:

If you liked Devs, these are the movies for you on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video

The change that WhatsApp has made in its latest beta is to replace the stop button with the pause. Tapping on the new button we see how it becomes the icon of a microphone to resume recording.

In this way we can temporarily pause the recording to resume it later, something very useful when we do not want any sound or noise to appear on the recording that is going to interrupt that voice message, or when we go blank and have to think about what we want to say. , something that solves power record the note in pieces in a single audio message. By pausing the recording we can also listen to what we already have recorded.

In the following animation we can see the operation of this novelty, which does not have much mystery. Of course, it will only be available if we block the recording to record the audio note without having to keep our finger pressed.

If you are not enrolled in the WhatsApp Beta program because it is full, you can update to the latest beta from APK Mirror or from WhatsApp.com/android. This novelty is expected to arrive to everyone through the stable version of WhatsApp in a few weeks.

Via | WABetaInfo
In Engadget Android | What happens to your WhatsApp if you die

Previous articleUCIe: the future of CPUs, APUs and SoCs
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

WhatsApp Beta for Android now allows you to record a voice message in several shots

at the end of last year WhatsApp premiered one new audio recorderin which for the first...
Tech News

UCIe: the future of CPUs, APUs and SoCs

If by now you had not heard of UCIe, the acronym for Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express don't worry,...
Tech News

Fitbit recalls Fitbit Ionic due to overheating and burns

Fitbit, the well-known sports-focused smartwatch and wristband company, has been forced to recall more than 1.7 million units...
Apple

iPhone, start Face ID repairs without replacing the entire smartphone

The rumors a few days ago turned out to be correct: now Apple is able to fix iPhone...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.