WhatsApp Beta for Android now allows you to record a voice message in several shots

at the end of last year WhatsApp premiered one new audio recorderin which for the first time you could stop the recording to listen to the messages before sending them, but once the recording stopped, it only offered you two options: delete the voice message or send it.

Now through the latest WhatsApp beta we find a third option: resume recordingwhich finally allows us record a voice memo over multiple takes.

So you can pause a recording with WhatsApp Beta

The change that WhatsApp has made in its latest beta is to replace the stop button with the pause. Tapping on the new button we see how it becomes the icon of a microphone to resume recording.

In this way we can temporarily pause the recording to resume it later, something very useful when we do not want any sound or noise to appear on the recording that is going to interrupt that voice message, or when we go blank and have to think about what we want to say. , something that solves power record the note in pieces in a single audio message. By pausing the recording we can also listen to what we already have recorded.

In the following animation we can see the operation of this novelty, which does not have much mystery. Of course, it will only be available if we block the recording to record the audio note without having to keep our finger pressed.

If you are not enrolled in the WhatsApp Beta program because it is full, you can update to the latest beta from APK Mirror or from WhatsApp.com/android. This novelty is expected to arrive to everyone through the stable version of WhatsApp in a few weeks.

Via | WABetaInfo

