WhatsApp Beta for Android is improving its PiP mode: this is its new interface

Since WhatsApp premiered more than three years ago its PiP mode by his initials in English Picture in Picture, this way that allows us play a video in a floating window As we continue chatting, it has not received any changes to its interface. Up to now.

Through your last beta, we discovered that WhatsApp for Android is renovating this Player ‘Picture in Picture’ offering a new interface, and that it is implementing to some users of this development version of the popular messaging client.

This is the new WhatsApp PiP

Currently, and as we can see in the following image, the WhatsApp PiP mode shows as soon as the video playback begins a huge pause button next to the close and full screen options in the upper corners of the video, which after a few second they disappear and then we have to tap on the window to show the PiP mode playback controls again.

Well, in the new design that WhatsApp Beta has started testing on some users, PiP mode goes to display the playback controls in a new lower fixed bar. With this new interface we will see the video from the second zero, no element that hides the playback, and we will always have accessible the options to pause / play, expand to full screen or close, thus avoiding that additional screen touch that currently has to be done to these controls are activated.

WhatsApp PiP mode is only compatible with some services like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, ShareChat and Streamable. When sharing the link of a video from some of these platforms, the option to play will appear in its preview. Pressing play activates PiP mode to play the video in the floating window while we continue chatting.

Via | WABetaInfo