WhatsApp beta for Android gets new shortcut for temporary messages

WhatsApp released a new update through the Google Play Beta program, bringing the version 2.22.25.11. Recently, the application started tests with multi-device connection between iOS, Android and Windows🇧🇷 In the news, the application brought an additional shortcut for temporary messages, allowing the user to manage the functionality in a simpler and faster way.

In update 2.22.24.9 of WhatsApp beta for Android, WABetaInfo website revealed that the application worked on a revamped section of temporary messages. In it, the user could mark old and new conversations as temporary. The feature is already being tested by users since update 2.22.25.10. Now, WhatsApp has released an additional shortcut for users to access the temporary messages section in the beta version for Android build 2.22.25.11. As can be seen in the image below, the new shortcut is positioned within the "Manage Storage" section and has the function of allowing the user to quickly free up space.

The user will also be able to use the temporary messages to delete media after some time, just configure the functionality within the section below of privacy settings or in the part to see the information of a conversation. The new shortcut for temporary messages has been released to some beta users and will be available to more people in the coming days. If you are a beta user on Android, access Google Play Beta and download the latest version of the messenger. There is no forecast to arrive in the stable version, but with the beginning of the testing phase and if no serious problems are found, it will be publicly released soon.