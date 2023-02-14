WhatsApp beta for Android gets new section for temporary saved messages

WhatsApp released a new update through the Google Play Beta program, bringing the version 2.23.4.10.
In this update, the application brought a new section for temporary saved messages, which can be accessed directly from the conversation.
In the article about the beta update 2.22.7.4 of WhatsApp for Android, WABetaInfo revealed that a new feature was under development: the possibility of saving temporary messages, preventing tables from disappearing and staying in the chat.
The feature was under development for quite some time and in the latest WhatsApp beta update, it was introduced for some users. As can be seen in the image below, the option “saved messages” will appear in the conversation information, if it is already available to you
When someone saves a temporary message, it will no longer disappear from the chat after the timer expires. However, as a security measure, everyone in the conversation will have control over the saved messages and will be able to delete them whenever they want. In this section, all saved temporary messages will be stored and users will be able to find them easily.
However, the feature cannot yet be tested due to one detail: the functionality to save temporary messages has not yet been released by the application and will only arrive in a future update. It is a decision that will cause strangeness, but it is possible that the tool is close to being implemented.
It is worth noting that when the feature to save messages is available, WhatsApp will remove the functionality of bookmarking messages from conversations with a temporary marker, as it would not make sense to keep both, especially with favorites disappearing in the same way.
The saved messages section has been made available to some WhatsApp Android beta users. If no serious issues are found, it should be released soon in the stable version of the app.
