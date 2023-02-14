WhatsApp beta for Android gets new section for temporary saved messages

In this update, the application brought a new section for temporary saved messages, which can be accessed directly from the conversation.

In the article about the beta update 2.22.7.4 of WhatsApp for Android, WABetaInfo revealed that a new feature was under development: the possibility of saving temporary messages, preventing tables from disappearing and staying in the chat.

- Advertisement -

The feature was under development for quite some time and in the latest WhatsApp beta update, it was introduced for some users. As can be seen in the image below, the option “saved messages” will appear in the conversation information, if it is already available to you

When someone saves a temporary message, it will no longer disappear from the chat after the timer expires. However, as a security measure, everyone in the conversation will have control over the saved messages and will be able to delete them whenever they want. In this section, all saved temporary messages will be stored and users will be able to find them easily.