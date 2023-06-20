WhatsApp beta for Android gets improved media selection

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has received a new beta update on the Android version available in the Google Play Beta program with build 2.23.13.6. Among the novelties, there is a feature that will list the selected media, allowing the user to better organize the sending of images, videos and GIFs, choosing the desired order.

Beta update 2.23.13.6 for WhatsApp for Android brings information about compatibility with Meta Quest. However, this was not the only new feature included in the update. Now, the application has started testing with a new feature on the media selection screen. With the new feature, users will be able to have a better experience when sending multiple images, videos and GIFs with numbers so as not to lose the order of the content sent. In the image below, you can see the difference between the previous version and the new one after the update. Previously, when users selected media to send, there was only a sign confirming that they had been chosen. Despite fulfilling the purpose of informing what would be sent, it was easy to lose track of the order of selected content.

In the most recent update, the media selection screen has numbers for the user to know in which order the content will be sent. Each digit corresponds to the order in which the media was selected, bringing greater visual clarity. The novelty is available to some users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta from the Google Play Store. More people should receive the news in the coming days and if no critical errors are found, the feature should reach the stable version in the coming weeks.

Recently, WhatsApp received a function to silence unknown calls, in addition to a new option for privacy verification.