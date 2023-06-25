whatsapp beta for android, further improvements to the community arrive

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is continuing to develop and beta test new features that may come to everyone in future updates to the app. Among these, in the latest beta for Android, after the ability to configure a proxy and the reintroduction of swiping between tabs in the new UI, WhatsApp is now releasing some other minor improvements regarding Communities.

NEW ICONS FOR COMMUNITY

In particular, after installing the latest update WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.12 from the Google Play Store, some beta testers may see different icons for connected communities and groups.

As visible from the screenshot, the differences between the old and the new version they are quite obvious. Currently, the Community icon appears with rounded edges, easily distinguishable from other conversations. Also, a linked group is displayed with multiple group icons, indicating that it is a group that is linked to others and belongs to a Community

The differences between the old and new version are quite obvious

With this latest update, WhatsApp is now testing the use of icons that allow them to be better differentiated from each other thanks to another superimposed with a megaphone symbol. The same goes for a group linked to that community that has superimposed a specific icon.

TIMED RELEASE OF MESSAGES

Still on Android, starting with the previous beta version, 2.23.13.11WhatsApp is starting to test a feature that allows users to choose how long a message will be stuck in a chat.

You can choose how long a message should be stuck in a chat

As can be seen from the screenshot, WhatsApp will offer users the ability to select a specific duration after which the pinned message will automatically be unblocked. At the moment, only 24 hours, 7 days and 30 days are available.

Obviously, it will always be possible to manually unblock a message at any time, even before the expiry of the chosen duration.