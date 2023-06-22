WhatsApp beta for Android brings advanced proxy settings

WhatsApp has received a new beta update on the Android version available in the Google Play Beta program with build 2.23.13.6. Among the news, there are advanced proxy settings for conversations and media transfer, bringing greater security to users.

In January, the WABetaInfo website revealed that WhatsApp was working on a feature for users to set up a proxy. Basically, it works as an intermediary between your device and the internet. When you choose to use a proxy, your internet requests are first routed to a proxy server. The feature is interesting to keep the service running in countries where there is censorship, allowing WhatsApp users to connect securely without restrictions. WhatsApp for Android beta update 2.23.13.6 brings new advanced proxy options. As can be seen in the image below, users will be able to configure their proxy ports, isolating traffic and maintaining operation without conflict with other applications. There is also a new option called TLS, which stands for Transport Layer Security, bringing greater security when connected to a network and ensuring that information will be encrypted. How to make a video with the effect of “eyes and big mouth” on TikTok

The novelty is available to some users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta from the Google Play Store. More people should receive the news in the coming days and if no critical errors are found, the feature should reach the stable version in the coming weeks. Recently, WhatsApp received a function to silence unknown calls, in addition to a new option for privacy verification.