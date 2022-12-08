WhatsApp beta desktop now lets you message yourself

Despite already being available for Android and iOS, WhatsApp beta is only now receiving the feature that lets you send a message to yourself in the desktop version.
The novelty is present in the last beta released for Windows, and it works in a very simple way: this chat can be used to save photos, links and other content that the user wants.
The arrival of this feature on Windows is very important, since the user could even save a link via message on Android, but this could not be seen on the desktop. In other words, we had a break in continuity.
According to WABetaInfo, the new feature also automatically syncs chat content with all linked devices. So you can save a link on your PC and view it on your smartphone or tablet.
It is worth remembering that this type of resource is distributed slowly and gradually through updates in the Microsoft Store. Thus, it may take a little longer for you to see the news on your PC.
On another front, the messenger also started to release a feature that prevents the screenshot of temporary photos or videos. The change seeks to bring more privacy to users.
