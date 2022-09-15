Whatsapp beta, comes the ability to hide online status

- Advertisement -

The most interesting innovations always arise from the beta channel, but even in this case they are not always available for all those who have joined the test phase. This is the case of the feature we are talking about today, which first of all concerns the Android version of the WhatsApp application, and only a small number of lucky users.

The feature will be particularly popular with privacy lovers, or simply by those who do not want to share any information about their . She was spotted within the beta 2.22.20.9but as explained above, not everyone will be able to use it but only a limited number of selected users.

As visible from the upper screenshot, those in possession of the beta can easily check if within the path WhatsApp Settings> Accounts> Privacy, the new state selection is present. If the function is enabled, by selecting "same at last seen" the presence will be shared only with those who can already see your last visit. On the contrary, if no one can see the last access, no one will be able to view even when you are active on WhatsApp in real time. At the moment it is impossible to say when the company will extend the rollout, but since this is a fairly simple change it is very likely that it will go through an extended beta phase and then public release. We will update you as soon as there are news in this regard. In the meantime, we remind you that WhatsApp is also working parallel to news regarding the desktop version, such as the recent possibility to modify messages already sent, identified by some code strings in the Windows application.