WhatsApp Beta brings new organization to privacy and avatar shortcuts

WhatsApp beta for Android received a new update this Wednesday with two more changes to the settings page. The novelty was discovered by the staff of WABetaInfo.
According to those who already had access to update 2.23.15, the privacy settings now get more prominencesince the option became second in the list.
On the other hand, the avatar moved down one position. Check out how it was before and how it looks now:
The change in the messenger’s settings page is being received by a small group of users and the test should continue over the next few days.
This is because the old version will still appear for those using the stable version of the app. Remember that privacy settings are more important than avatar creation or editing.
An example of this is that it will soon be possible to send single-view messages, and WhatsApp also wants to block prints of temporary photos or videos. That is, features that will be present in the privacy tab.
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >