WhatsApp beta brings a feature that allows you to import backups taken from Google Drive

Recently, WhatsApp has started to implement a series of changes to its backup system and, in response to the desire of users, the messenger has revealed the option to download everything that is stored on Google Drive.
Now, the folks at WABetaInfo have discovered that in version 2.22.20.10 it will be possible manually import this backup taken from Google Drive with each new messenger installation.
As you can see in the screenshot below, the idea is simple: the user can remove their Drive backup due to lack of space or something like that, and they can also restore their account with the offline file.
For now, WhatsApp has not yet disclosed the reason behind this considerable change when it comes to account backup management. In any case, many users have celebrated this greater freedom.
That’s because rumor has it that Google may start limiting the amount of WhatsApp data that can be stored on its cloud. Therefore, the messenger initiative seeks to offer some solution to its users.
It should be noted that the feature is still under development and may take a while to arrive for all users of the beta channel on WhatsApp. That is, we are talking about something similar to what is happening with the option that allows you to hide your online status.
