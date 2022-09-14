WhatsApp beta brings a feature that allows you to import backups taken from Google Drive

Recently, WhatsApp has started to implement a series of changes to its backup system and, in response to the desire of users, the messenger has revealed the option to download everything that is stored on Google Drive.

Now, the folks at WABetaInfo have discovered that in version 2.22.20.10 it will be possible manually import this backup taken from Google Drive with each new messenger installation.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the idea is simple: the user can remove their Drive backup due to lack of space or something like that, and they can also restore their account with the offline file.