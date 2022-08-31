WhatsApp beta added support for voice calls on watches with Wear OS 3

WhatsApp continues to work on the implementation of new features in its application. Now, according to a recent report, the possibility of answering from a smartphone has been to the beta version of the application. smart watch paired up.

Compatibility is limited to devices running Wear OS 3 as the operating system.

WhatsApp beta version now integrates voice calls with Wear OS 3

This novelty was released by the 9To5Google portal, referring to tests carried out with a Galaxy Watch 5 and ed by comments collected through Reddit, from where compatibility with Galaxy Watch 4 devices, also compatible with Wear OS 3, was also reported.

The initial report indicates that this new WhatsApp feature was found in its beta version 2.22.19.12 for Android. However, later reports indicated that it was already possible to find this function from version 2.22.19.11.

Until now, the alternative to accept WhatsApp voice calls from Wear OS is limited to the display of a notification that invites you to answer the call from the paired phone. In the absence of a WhatsApp application specifically developed for watches, the pairing experience between devices is highly restricted.

With this new feature things change. Taking advantage of the possibilities offered by Wear OS 3, it is now possible —as long as the indicated beta version is used— to answer directly from the smart watchas long as the mobile remains paired and within range.

Source: 9to5Google

Through this new function, when you receive a voice call via WhatsApp, it will look similar to the notification of a normal phone call, presenting the photo of the contact, its name and its number, along with the buttons to answer or reject the call.

The 9to5Google report indicates that in the links between Samsung devices, the calls appear identified on the watches with the WhatsApp logo accompanying the contact data and following the graphic line of One UI. However, when testing with a Pixel 6, this logo did not appear.

This is typical of beta versions. Just as it could be a possible restriction to be implemented, this indication could also respond to a partial state of development of this tool. WhatsApp will make a statement in due course, when this function sees the light in the stable version of the app.

While the rollout of Wear OS 3 is still limited, owners of a device running this version of Google’s smartwatch operating system may soon be able to receive WhatsApp voice calls on their wrist.