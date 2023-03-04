WhatsApp begins to offer a better user experience on Android tablets

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Meta Platforms, is currently working on optimizing its user experience for tablets under the Android operating system, as some users of the latest beta version for Android, available up to the date.

In this sense, both they and in the future the rest of Android tablet users who also decide to have WhatsApp installed on their devices, will notice that the application will have a screen division, in which on the left side they will have the list of conversations , while on the right side, with larger dimensions, they will have access to the content of the conversation they have selected.

WhatsApp, on the way to being friendlier on Android tablets

In this way, WhatsApp will match the experience that other messaging platforms already offer on tablets, and also on folding mobile phones, as is the case with Telegram without going any further.

Currently, the WhatsApp experience on tablets in general is simply a readaptation of the mobile interface to the dimensions of the screen, wasting a lot of space, especially if the tablet is available in landscape mode.

WABetaInfo considers that the new interface for Android tablets will be expanded to more users of the beta version, perhaps through future updates, although the truth is that with this launch the path has been begun so that within a relatively short time it can be available for all.

In a short time available to everyone

And let’s not forget that WhatsApp has gone from being exclusively for a mobile device to allowing the linking of other devices, including tablets, so it was already taking time to offer what others had been offering for quite some time.

It will already be a matter of this novelty spreading to all users over time, already being in the hands of some users, as we have pointed out at the beginning, taking into account that sometimes it is more convenient to use WhatsApp, like many other applications, on a larger screen, with which all that was missing was to offer an optimal experience.

Via/Image Credit: WABetaInfo