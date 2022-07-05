WhatsApp begins to bring the new time limit for deleting messages

There are many reasons why a user might want to carry out the deletion of a message sent through the popular messaging platform WhatsApp, either to a specific individual contact or to a specific group.

The arrival in 2017 of the function that allows you to delete a message sent to everyone who received it was well received among users of this platform, and over time, this function has been extending the time limit that users have to repent and delete their message in full view of everyone.



It started with a 7 (ridiculous) minute period of time, although the time became more than an hour for a user to delete their message in full view of everyone.

The most recent occurred at the beginning of last February, when WhatsApp left the time limit at one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds.

At that time, it was already clear that the messaging platform was working on a new extension of the time period.

The new limit is already here, but for the moment for some

This new period of time of 2 days and 12 hours is beginning to be a reality for a few lucky ones who are using the current beta version of the application for Android devices that has just arrived at the Google Play Store.

This means that at the moment not all users who have the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android will have access to the new time limit.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, this new period of time will be extended over the next few weeks to more beta testers of the Android version, although it is unknown at the moment when it will become available to everyone, either through a future stable version or perhaps also through activation at the server level.

In this way, users will have more than enough time to go back and remove their message from the device of all those who received it, leaving the dynamics unchanged for the moment, that is, users will know when a message like until now.

The aforementioned portal has also recalled that WhatsApp is also working on the ability for any administrator of a group to delete a message published in it, although for now we will have to wait.

There is no doubt that this future feature will be well received, especially when messages are published with strange links that invite suspicion. It will be a matter of waiting for all these improvements to arrive.