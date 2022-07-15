WhatsApp audio lovers are in luck with the new feature that will reach the states

In recent days, WhatsApp has added the option to pixelate in its Android photo editor and has announced that, from now on, we can react to messages with any emoji, and not just a few. But those are not the only ones news that the messaging platform is preparingwe know that it will also improve the sending of documents and will soon allow us to hide that we are online.

In addition, WaBetaInfo has advanced that WhatsApp is working on a new kind of state which will join the colored texts and the photos or videos: the states. This is not active yet for users and so we don’t know how it will work, but the icon discovered by WaBetaInfo leaves no room for doubt: the audios will also reach the states.

States with text, photos, videos and sounds

Within the Google Play beta program, WhatsApp is launching a new update to version 2.22.16.3, whose main novelty is that the messaging platform is preparing to include voice notes in statuses in a future app update.

Right now, as we know, we can publish as a status a photo that you can paint over or a text with colored backgrounds. As shown by the latest version of the beta, soon we will also have the possibility of share a voice memo as a status updatethanks to the “voice status” function.

A new icon at the bottom of the status tab will allow us to quickly send a voice note to our status update

As you can see in the WaBetaInfo screenshot above, a new icon at the bottom of the status tab will allow you to quickly send a voice note to your status update. that audio It will only be shared with the people you choose within the privacy settings of your states and it will be end-to-end encrypted as is the case with photos and videos shared in WhatsApp states.

Being a novelty that has only appeared in the beta for Android, we do not know when it will reach the stable version (If arrives). When it does, we’ll be able to check if these audio states play just like any other video, or if they have some kind of special player or display.