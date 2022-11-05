WhatsApp attacks iMessage, Apple’s messaging

- Advertisement -

Google has always been against the iMessage instant messaging platform because the app created by Apple does not have the RCS standard, which means that Android and iOS messengers are not compatible with each other.

Mark Zuckerberg responded to Google’s complaint with a WhatsApp ad exposing iMessage’s shortcomings.

However, now WhatsApp also joins the campaign of harassment and takedown against iMessage. The company owned by Meta has created aggressive advertising formats against iMessage, thus contributing to the cause that Google has been defending for years.

The advertising devised by Mark Zuckerberg’s company mocks the design of iMessage chat bubbles and suggests users to switch to the custom bubble offered by WhatsApp, implying that the Meta app has more and better features, like the 6 novelties that WhatsApp has recently launched.

- Advertisement -

The announcements have generated a lot of controversy since, although they seem like a joke, they are a direct attack on Apple’s messaging system.

Ignoring the controversy, Mark Zuckerberg himself has gone one step further by stating that iMessage is a less private and more vulnerable platform than WhatsApp. For his part, WhatsApp manager Will Cathcart responded on Twitter, openly arguing that iMessage does not have the ability to shield the information on its platform optimally and reliably. To give weight to his words, he pointed out that the Apple application does not have unique means of display or disappearing messages.

Thus, despite the fact that WhatsApp has more than 2,000 million users worldwide, the truth is that it is not the most popular messaging app in the United States, since it is below iMessage in terms of use.

This could be the origin of all the negative publicity that the company has been creating against the Apple system, which will soon reach television, digital video and social networks in the USA, in order to attract more people to its community. of users to prevail over iMessage.