WhatsApp announces news for sellers and customers in the Business version of the application

This Thursday, 17th, Meta (formerly Facebook) held the WhatsApp Business Summit conference, the platform’s first business conference in Europe, announcing news for the business version of the messenger. The features focus on improving the customer experience by making it possible to view the catalog and complete the purchase through the application. According to the developer, the aim is to provide consumers with a complete system for shopping via WhatsApp, displaying everything from the virtual store’s product catalog to the payment system integrated by the application, whether for Android or iOS.

At the event held in the city of São Paulo, Meta announced the expansion of the ‘Business Guide’ tool to more municipalities beyond the capital of São Paulo. With the feature, WhatsApp users can find a list of the main establishments nearby using geolocation, such as bakeries, markets and pharmacies. - Advertisement - In this way, the consumer can navigate through the available categories until he finds the desired option. By tapping on the store, it is possible to check the products sold, opening hours and address, in addition to being able to talk directly with an employee before finalizing the order online, encouraging local commerce. In the case of sellers, it is possible to register the products in the store by inserting images, description and value. If it’s a pizzeria, for example, the customer can select the desired item and make a note similar to what we find in delivery apps like iFood or Rappi.

In addition to this, WhatsApp Business also revealed that it is testing payment services in partnership with acquirers Cielo, Fiserv, Getnet, Mercado Pago and Rede, companies operating in the Europeian market. This cooperation will allow customers to pay using Mastercard and Visa debit and credit cards. “We are excited to announce the partners that are already testing in production with us so that we can bring the functionality to companies and consumers as soon as possible, once we finalize the agreements and receive regulatory authorization”, says Guilherme Horn, head of WhatsApp in Latin America .

