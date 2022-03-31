MobileAndroidTech News

WhatsApp announces new improvements for voice messages

By: Brian Adam

Date:

In addition to the constant improvements that we are seeing incorporated little by little in the beta versions, WhatsApp has decided to bluntly announce the arrival of new features to improve the experience of using voice memosoffering a more practical, simple handling and with new capabilities.

In fact, although still full implementation is expected to occur in the next few daysit is very possible that you have already been able to come across and enjoy some of them, being a progressive action that began a few days ago in both versions of the iOS and Android mobile applications, and even the browser version of WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp improvements voice messages

So, below we leave you a brief review of each of these new functions along with a small quick look at how they work and what’s new:

  • Play out of chat: Listen to a voice message outside of chat, so you can multitask or read and reply to other messages in the meantime.
  • Pause/Continue recording: When you are recording a voice message, you can now pause the recording and continue it whenever you want, in case someone interrupts you or you need to think more about what you are going to say.
  • Waveform display: A visual representation of the sound of the voice message is displayed to help you follow the recording.
  • Listen to the message before sending it: Now you can listen to your voice message before sending it.
  • Continue playback from where you paused: If you pause a voice message while listening to it, you can pick up where you left off when you return to chat.
  • Quick play on forwarded messages: Play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds to hear normal and forwarded messages faster.

And it is that although many times they reach us at inopportune moments where we would prefer a normal text message, in the end, as the company has shared, Every day, WhatsApp users around the world send an average of 7 billion voice messages.being one of the most popular features of this messaging application.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

