WhatsApp announces Chat Lock to make conversations more secure

We've all been in that situation at some point where we have to share our phone with someone for whatever reason, and we start to get a little nervous about what might happen if it accesses places where it shouldn't. Fortunately, there are ways to b apps on a smartphone, so it doesn't have to be a stressful experience. But if you want to go a step further, WhatsApp, one of the best messaging apps available, now offers an extra layer of protection called Lock. This gives users the ability to keep much more private than is currently possible. This will be achieved thanks to the addition of a new function that allows you to establish a password or a biometric scan to access them. In this way, you can be sure that only you can access the content of these. An excellent idea that will surely get a good deal out of it by users. A worthwhile upgrade to WhatsApp With Chat Lock, users can now take conversations out of the public inbox and into a folder of their own that can only be seen when unlocked with the appropriate gateway. Whenever a message is received from a user in the blocked chat folder, the incoming notification information will be kept anonymous and cannot be accessed by anyone unless they have the necessary information (such as the access password). By the way, this item will be out of public view, requiring users to swipe down on the main chat menu to reveal and access it. Adding conversations to the Chat Lock folder is easy, just go to the user's profile and select Chat Lock. Next, verify the selection using a password or biometric data depending on what is convenient for you to use. From then on, that chat will be locked and out of public view. Something that is important to know For now, you will have to use the same password as the one on your phone, which is a bit disappointing… but WhatsApp plans to introduce the option of having a personalized password in the future. While it is currently pretty basic, the company is also considering adding more features in the future, such as the ability to use Chat Lock on devices that use the same account. As you can imagine, moving conversations to the Block folder is pretty easy, just tap on the name of the person you want to add and select the Chat Block option.