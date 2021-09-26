WhatsApp and the trick to have two accounts on your iPhone

If you are one of the people who uses WhatsApp for everything then you should try this simple tutorial. Through it you can chat and even send all kinds of photos, videos, GIFs and even the funniest memes. But there are certain details that the Facebook app has yet to be tested by many. Did you know the trick to clone the application on your iPhone?

Although in Android terminals it is quite easy to do so, Apple terminals do not have the ability to clone applications such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or itself WhatsApp . However, now a very useful trick has been discovered to achieve this without messing up your phone.

The steps are quite simple and it is not necessary that you have to update or download strange programs that make it difficult to develop or open applications on your iPhone. You just have to have the Apple Store app store.

Remember that this is the only official method to have two WhatsApp on your apple device. Although it is obvious, some may not have tried. So get to work.

HOW TO HAVE TWO WHATSAPP ON YOUR IPHONE

It should be noted that this trick is not the typical one to open WhatsApp Web on your cell phone, but with it you can receive independent messages and review them even if you have closed one or another app on your iPhone:

The first thing will be to enter the Apple Store.

After that, write in the WhatsApp search engine.

Once you have downloaded and logged in with your account now again go to Apple Store .

. In that section now download WhatsApp Business.

Remember that in WhatsApp Business you can also log in with another account. (Photo: MAG)

Although it is the app for companies, you do not need to transform your account into one.

Log in your other number and that’s it.

With this, you will already have two WhatsApp on your iPhone cell phone.

It should be noted that each of the applications acts independently. In case it fails or does not allow you to enter your number, it is advisable to restart the iPhone so that the data is processed.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]