WhatsApp and the steps to activate the reactions officially

Facebook-style reactions are coming! WhatsApp It continues to be one of the applications that several people continue to like not only because of the number of tools it has on its platform, but through it you can chat with whoever you want just by having their cell phone number registered in yours. They can also exchange photos and videos that are only viewed once.
As the platform continues to update its way of chatting, WhatsApp is about to integrate the famous reactions that are already present in various applications such as Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. When can they be seen?
According to the well-known website that filters everything about the app, WABeta Info, points out that the reactions in the messages will arrive in less than a rooster crows, some even assure that this will only be seen at the end of the year, as a Christmas gift. You imagine?
The way to react to a comment or a piece of the chat in WhatsApp it will be easy. You just have to press the text for a few seconds and, at that moment, the icons will appear to react with various emojis, among which are the “like” and the “red heart”.
HOW TO ACTIVATE REACTIONS IN WHATSAPP
The same web WABeta Info reports that reactions to WhatsApp messages are still in beta and in a completely closed code in the version 2.21.20.8. If you want to have it, you must first be a beta tester in order to get the reactions as soon as they arrive:
ON ANDROID
- The first thing to do is go to Google Play
- There just search WhatsApp.
- Once inside the WhatsApp tab, scroll down.
- There you will see the option to become a beta tester. If you do not see it, then enter this link.
- Accept the conditions and you will have to wait a bit for you to start downloading, if there is one, the latest version of WhatsApp Beta.
ON IPHONE
- The first thing you should do is downloadTestFlight on the App Store.
- When you have installed it, simply open this link to apply for a position in WhatsApp Beta for iPhone
- Now you should be redirected back to TestFlight.
- Press Accept to get the position and it will not take long for WhatsApp beta to be installed on your cell phone.
- It should be noted that the WhatsApp beta participants are a little more limited on iPhone.