WhatsApp and the problems of its multi-device support on tablets and computers

As we have already informed you in recent days, the multi-device function of WhatsApp is now available to test in beta version, both on iOS and Android, so we can get an idea of ​​how it works and that, in essence, it allows us stay connected even if the main phone is, as that famous voice we hear through our mobile phone says from time to time, “off or out of coverage”. Now, this new function, in which millions of users had pinned their hopes that it would allow WhatsApp to be activated on a second smartphone, has been gradually disappearing in recent times when verifying that it seems to focus exclusively on both the web versions as a desktop application. So, how could we use it on another mobile device without having to access it via Chrome, for example? Downloading messages on WhatsApp The screenshot that we bring you today, and that WABtaInfo has published, is a ray of hope for millions of users of the app, who hope to have the opportunity to activate their account on a second mobile device. At the end of the day, what can be seen in the image is the moment in which WhatsApp tells us that the messages of the conversations are being downloaded from … a Facebook server? There are many theories around this function. The multi-device support option works in a really weird and troubled way because there are times when messages don’t appear in conversations and instead we get the “Waiting for message. This may take time” notice, plus a link to more information. It is there, precisely, where WhatsApp explains that when we read that, it means that until the other person’s mobile phone connects and enters our chat, they will not be able to access those messages that they sent us, so it will take time to recover them. This system would turn our linked devices into simple sent message servers in such a way that when they all work at the same time, they allow it to matter from where we connect and with which device, because there will always be information about all the messages that we write and send to them. others, and those who send us, whether they are conversations between two or groups of many more members. Be that as it may, remember that you can now join the beta version of WhatsApp for multi-device support under “Settings> Linked devices> beta version for various devices”. >