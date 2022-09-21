WhatsApp and Salesforce announce alliance that integrates both services

At the Dreamforce 2022 conference, WhatsApp and d a strategic that will allow Salesforce customers to connect with their customers by leveraging the communication tools provided by WhatsApp.

In this way, an integrated experience will be offered between the business tools of the popular messaging system, to be used directly from the CRM platform.

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp Business with Salesforce

The striking thing about this ad it is the transformative potential for how brands could connect with consumers, establishing a new level of conversational engagement across marketing, commerce, and service delivery. This new dynamic arises with the integration of WhatsApp Business with Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Service Cloud tools.

Crossing the customer information that is managed through Salesforce, brands will be able to communicate with their customers to provide notifications about shipments in progress, send personalized promotions and send mass messages to predefined segments of customers, among other possibilities that strengthen relations between both parties to the transaction.

As part of a pilot rollout phase, L’Oréal group brands will use WhatsApp to reconnect with consumers who previously abandoned a shopping cart, to deliver new coupons and offers in chat.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve partnered with Salesforce so that every business that uses their platform can use WhatsApp business messaging to answer customer questions, run marketing campaigns, and sell directly in chat. More and more people prefer to communicate with companies through text messages. That’s why we launched our Cloud API earlier this year and are now partnering with Salesforce.”Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a publication shared through your Facebook profile.

Considering the level of penetration that WhatsApp currently has as a cross-use communication tool, the potential impact of this integration is very high. Through this channel, it will be possible to attract audiences, drive sales and provide better service from the comfort of one of the most widely used messaging platforms.

Salesforce integration with WhatsApp Business Platform for Marketing Cloud will be available to the general public in December 2022. It is also expected that after that, new integrations will arrive that further strengthen this proposal.