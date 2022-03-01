WhatsApp and reactions to messages: new clue in the beta for Android

WhatsApp has recently released a new beta version of the app for Android which, as often happens with the test versions, becomes a useful tool to preview what’s coming. There version 2.22.6.6 specifically, it provides another clue on the integration of reactions to messages, a function that has been under development for some time but is not yet completed.

As the colleagues of WABetaInfo note, in the latest version of the app theanimation that accompanies sending the reaction to the message. Nothing transcendental, but a further confirmation of the ongoing works. The animation appears in the lower right corner of the message, emphasizing the insertion of the reaction.