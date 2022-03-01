Tech GiantsApple

WhatsApp and reactions to messages: new clue in the beta for Android

WhatsApp has recently released a new beta version of the app for Android which, as often happens with the test versions, becomes a useful tool to preview what’s coming. There version 2.22.6.6 specifically, it provides another clue on the integration of reactions to messages, a function that has been under development for some time but is not yet completed.

As the colleagues of WABetaInfo note, in the latest version of the app theanimation that accompanies sending the reaction to the message. Nothing transcendental, but a further confirmation of the ongoing works. The animation appears in the lower right corner of the message, emphasizing the insertion of the reaction.

You can take a more detailed look at the animation by starting the movie playback:


video published by WABetaInfo and reloaded on YouTube to facilitate its incorporation

It should be noted that the function dedicated to reactions cannot yet be activated, not even using the latest beta version for Android; There is also a lack of detailed timing for integration into the stable version (Android and iOS), which on several occasions seemed imminent. The fact that is now certain is that WhatsApp is losing a lot of ground compared to other social platforms that already support reactions to messages.

WhatsApp and reactions to messages: new clue in the beta for Android

