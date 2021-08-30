WhatsApp and its “disappear mode” a little closer: so you can activate temporary messages by default

Among all the privacy settings of WhatsApp we will soon find a new option related to temporary messages that self-destruct every week. Through the latest beta of WhatsApp we have new clues about his ‘disappear mode’.

The first time that “disappear mode” It came to light in May, through an iOS beta, a new mode that Zuckerberg himself confirmed last June and that we have not heard from again until today. Now WhatsApp Beta for Android is finalizing the launch of this new privacy setting.

This is the disappearance mode

Until now, WhatsApp allows us to activate temporary messages in our chats and groups, but we have to go conversation by conversation so that our conversations self-destruct after seven days. Currently WhatsApp does not allow us enable by default temporary messages for all chats, and that is precisely what that “disappear mode”.

The user may activate temporary messages for all your new chats from your privacy settings. For this they will have to go to Settings> Account> Privacy and activate that “disappearing mode” whose name in English is ‘disappearing mode’.

According to the description of that future setting, only will activate by default temporary messages for all new chats, so activating this option will not affect existing chats. It seems that the conversations will have to be deleted first.

As we see in the previous screenshot, activating the “disappear mode” will notify both us and our contacts that the messages will disappear for everyone within 7 days of being sent. So if someone manages to access our conversations, they will not be able to read messages for more than a week.

The “disappear mode” is expected to hit WhatsApp Beta in the coming weeks. According to Zuckerberg this feature throughout this year.

Via | WABetaInfo

