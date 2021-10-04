whatsapp and instagram problems: facebook servers are down

Facebook servers are experiencing operational problems: as reported by users of WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger or those of Facebook itself, the company is unable to offer connection to its services. Messages are not delivered, nor are they received. And the “Connecting” notice constantly appears in the applications.

Usually occurs. Although the platforms normally work correctly, always it is the serious errors that end up marking the user experience. This applies to platforms like WhatsApp. That is why it is convenient to have other applications within reach, for moments like now: WhatsApp suffers a great drop globally.

Facebook apps don’t work

WhatsApp cannot connect to servers

Not only has WhatsApp, Facebook’s flagship application, crashed, but also the rest of its platforms are suffering errors all over the world: Images and Stories do not load on Instagram, users cannot access the Facebook wall or send their Messenger messages. Facebook has not yet clarified why these connection errors are due.

WhatsApp, which is currently the most affected due to the huge volume of users, cannot connect to Facebook’s servers. At the top of the app appears the message “Connecting”, evidence that makes clear the impossibility of receiving messages and sending them.

As shown by pages like DownDetector, Facebook servers are unable to offer service in much of the world. Spain is down, so is the rest of Europe. Latin America also suffers the disconnection of WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook: it is convenient to wait for the problems to be solved. In case of urgent need there is always the option to send an SMS or make a phone call; as well as making use of an alternative to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has confirmed its problems with a message on social networks. Currently Facebook technicians are trying to fix them.