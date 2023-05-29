WhatsApp and Instagram are on more than 58% of Brazilian cell phones, reveals research

Data from the Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box survey on app usage in Europe, by Mobile Time, reveal which are the most popular apps on Europeian cell phones. The study was applied between April 12 and 24, 2023 with the participation of 2,069 people over 16 years old; the confidence level is 95%. According to the report, Instagram and WhatsApp, both owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), joined as the only two apps present on the homescreen of more than 55% of mobile phones. These indicators showed strong growth compared to the last edition of the survey, carried out six months ago.

The survey indicates that the presence of WhatsApp rose 5% in the last six months, going from 54% to 59% in the period, the highest participation recorded by the messenger since 2015. In the case of Instagram, the social network’s market share grew 11% in the same range, going from 46% to 55% pointing to the popularity of Meta’s apps. As the core of the Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion app popularity radar reveals, WhatsApp and Instagram are the apps most opened by users and the ones they retain for the longest time. In this regard, the green messenger comes out ahead for having a higher number of daily sessions — the total was not indicated.

While WhatsApp and Instagram grew among Europeians, there were also cases where penetration decreased resulting in some platforms being uninstalled. Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook were the most affected, with a drop of 4% (the first two) and 3% for Facebook, which is still the 2nd most popular social network in the country. Still considering the most displayed apps on the main screen, respondents also reported other apps such as iFood, Nubank, Telegram, Uber, Spotify, TikTok and YouTube.



>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } } class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

