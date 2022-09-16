HomeMobileAndroidWhatsApp and group polls: concrete traces in the latest beta

WhatsApp and group polls: concrete traces in the latest beta

By Abraham
whatsapp, a second option to import backups is coming
Whatsapp continues to work to introduce the possibility of creating surveys within groups. Clues had already been seen in March and then in April, and now after several months of silence here are new traces in Whatsapp beta 2.22.20.11 for Android. Colleagues from wabetainfo.com they discovered a little more detail, namely where the icon will be placed to create a survey.

The WhatsApp team has chosen to include the key Poll, Poll in English, together with the others to send a document, a photo or a video, the position, etc., in short, those that are displayed with a pressure on the paper clip to the left of the microphone for the vowels and the camera icon, that is in the area in which those who use WhatsApp would spontaneously look for the option for surveys.

Although for the moment the icon is visible to those who use the latest release of WhatsApp beta for Android (and not to everyone, it seems), colleagues have confirmed that soon it will also be seen on the betas for PC and iPhone. It had previously come out that WhatsApp polls will allow you to set up up to 12 answers, not necessarily textual but also in the form of emojis. Once the novelty is introduced on a permanent basis, WhatsApp will be even more similar to Telegram, which has been allowing polls to be created for a long time.

