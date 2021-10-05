WhatsApp and Facebook crash: know the app that tells you if they stopped working

When Facebook fails, in less than a rooster crows Facebook Messenger , WhatsApp and Instagram stop working until the problem is fixed. This has caused many people to look for several alternatives to know if their favorite social networks returned to normal or are still falling.

On October 4, the most downloaded applications around the globe registered a drop for several hours. If you want to publish something in these apps or you simply need to communicate quickly with someone, there is an alternative so that you do not have to wait all day if they are back.

Best of all, with it you can know if other programs you have on your cell phone also have the same tendency to have problems. You can even read comments in real time so you don’t have to saturate the web and servers that are in recovery.

Similarly, this application also shows you which are the countries that have suffered the most through a heat map and where the imperfect comes from. It is quite easy to use and you do not have to register or simply pay something extra to know the data.

HOW TO KNOW IF WHATSAPP, FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM COME BACK

You should always have this application as an alternative to know if the services of Facebook , WhatsApp and Instagram have returned to normal after falling for hours:

The application is called Downdetector.

Although you have the web, in case you have connected on the PC, you also have the application to ios or Google play .

or . When you open the app, you must press the search button.

