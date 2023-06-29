WhatsApp already offers video calls for up to 32 people on Windows

If you use WhatsApp on your Windows computer, you will be interested to know about the latest feature that is being tested in this application.

You will no longer need to resort to the WhatsApp app for Android or iOS to make a video call with a large group, since this possibility is extended to the Windows version.

WhatsApp beta for Windows improves video calls

WhatsApp beta for Windows is being updated with the possibility of making video calls of up to 32 people. Yes, the same capacity that you find in its mobile app.

This new feature significantly improves the current version of WhatsApp for Windows, which only allows group video calls of up to 8 people.

A dynamic that works if you want to have a video call with some of your family or friends, but that limits the possibility of having a large meeting.

How to test the beta features of WhatsApp for Windows

At the moment, this new function is only available in the beta of the WhatsApp application for Windows. So if you have this version installed on your computer, you can test if it is already available on your account. If you still don’t see this option, try updating the app to receive this new feature.

This is one of the features that WhatsApp announced would come to this version, although there are still more new features to be implemented in the near future. Although the apps for iOS and Android are the ones that receive the most news, WhatsApp does not seem to forget about users who prefer to connect from their Windows computers.

Either because they prefer that version, and the comfort offered by the screen of a PC or laptop, or because they alternate between the mobile application and the version of WhatsApp for Windows. If you haven’t installed this version yet, you can easily perform this task from the Microsoft Store.