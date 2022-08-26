WhatsApp already has a new and successful location for access to the camera

- Advertisement -

Little by little, everything that has to do with the implications that communities will have on the WhatsApp messaging application is becoming known. One that is unavoidable is that its placement on the main screen will mean that something has to disappear, and the choice has been to the . But, this, from what has been known, does not mean that the possibility of accessing this place in the app goes to a better life. It is true that right now from different places in WhatsApp it is possible to enter the interface for using the camera, both to take a photo and to edit the one that has been obtained. But it is no less true that many users are accustomed to accessing said place with a simple gesture on the main screen. Therefore, the company’s developers have worked so that all is not lost. The new place of access to the camera in WhatsApp Well, according to an image that has been shared and that has been obtained since the last test version of the application for Android (2.22.19.3), it has been possible to see that on the screen in the one that used to be the camera on the left -and that in a short time this place will be occupied by the communities-, an icon will be added in the upper right part that will allow access to the camera in the application. It’s not the same, but it’s not a bad idea at all. In this way, pressing it achieves the same action as before, but there is something that will inevitably be lost with this change: the use of gestures to access the camera in a more intuitive (and for some more comfortable) way. It’s a shame, but considering that there were not a few who thought that all traces of the camera would disappear from the screen we are talking about, it is not at all a bad solution that will end up convincing everyone sooner rather than later. Arrival of this new Well, it will take place at the same time that the WhatsApp communities are official, something that is expected to happen in just a couple of months (but there is no confirmation about it). At the moment the screen exists only in the test version for Android, and it is not working even for those who are already testing the communities. Obviously, the deployment will be for both the aforementioned operating system and iOS, since the company is very interested in the new feature for users to share concerns to be a success. This is because it is essential to compete with Telegram and become more social – something completely vital in these times. >