WhatsApp already has a native app for Windows that you can use without depending on your mobile

The new WhatsApp desktop application for Windows is no longer in beta, and is now officially offered in the Microsoft store.

In addition to being better optimized for use on Windows, this application will allow you to continue sending and receiving messages without having to have your phone connected.

This is the new WhatsApp application for Windows

The WhatsApp team announced that the new application for Windows is finally available to all users, following the announced plans:

WhatsApp Desktop users have been using our web-based desktop application (WhatsApp Desktop) or our browser-based application (WhatsApp Web). As we are always trying to improve the WhatsApp experience for our users, we are developing applications for Windows and Mac operating systems.

A new option that will bring a number of advantages to users. For example, they mention that this application is better designed and optimized to be used in Windows and offer the best experience to users. So you will notice that it is much faster and more intuitive.

As for the interface, you won’t find any major changes compared to the previous application, but you will see that it allows you to continue using WhatsApp on your computer even when your mobile is disconnected. Of course, you will have to go through the login process, but after that you will be able to continue using the app independently.

To try this WhatsApp desktop application for Windows, just go to this link or search for it in the Microsoft Store to download and install it on your PC. On the other hand, the WhatsApp team has mentioned that the desktop application for Mac is still under development, although its beta is open.

It will surely bring the same advantages offered by the native WhatsApp application for Windows, but we will have to wait until its launch.