WhatsApp already begins to deploy the function that allows you to hide the online status

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, owned by Meta Platforms, is beginning to have the privacy function, which we already told you about a few months ago, which will allow users hide your online status.

In this sense, it should be noted that it is currently available for a few users who have some of the latest beta versions for Android devicesalthough it will be extended to more users of beta versions over the next few weeks, as confirmed by WABetaInfo.



Arriving one of the promises of privacy promised in August

- Advertisement -

Those who already have it available and want to use it, must go to Account – Privacy and enter the option “Last seen and online” and select “Same as last seen”, to match who can see the status with the list of who can see when last connectedwhich can be All, My Contacts, My Contacts except, or None.

As with other features, those who prevent others from viewing their online status will also be unable to view their respective online status. It will be a matter of time before this function reaches the stable version at some point to be available to the more than 2,000 million users that the messaging platform has globally.

On the other hand, from WABetaInfo they also report that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to import locally available backups, something that will be useful for those who prefer local backups or cannot get hold of backups they may have in the cloud for Connection issues.

At the moment, this novelty is in full developmentso it is currently not operational even for Android beta users, having found evidence of this function in the new beta version 2.22.20.10 for Android.

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that WhatsApp is working at a faster pace to bring more features to its platform and not lag behind known messaging alternatives such as Telegram or Signal.

In the case of WhatsApp, it is already a matter of having patience since it brings news in drops, although in recent times it has advanced more quickly than it did at first.