WhatsApp already allows you to use your account on several different iPhones

- Advertisement -

Last month, announced a feature that allows users to use the same on multiple phones. This gives users the ability to send and receive calls and messages on all their devices, while maintaining the same level of privacy and security thanks to end-to-end encryption. Although the company has not officially specified it, this function was only available for Android, so it was not possible to link your WhatsApp account to a second iOS device. However, thanks to the official changelog of the latest WhatsApp for iOS 23.10.76 update available on the App Store, we found out that WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to pair an iPhone as a second device. A great advance that more than one user will appreciate and that significantly increases the usefulness of this messaging application. WhatsApp for iPhone is much better The official changelog mentions news related to the retention of messages so that they do not disappear and an autoplay function for GIF images, but also mentions that the companion mode is being implemented for users. To complete the process, some people may be required to link their devices to an existing account. If this option is selected, it will be necessary to scan the QR code by pointing the phone at the screen to capture it and pair the additional device. After you link your WhatsApp account to a second iPhone, your chat history will be securely synced across all your devices. Similar to WhatsApp for Android, some features are not yet available, such as the ability to manage broadcast lists and post status updates from the linked device. With this feature, users can link up to four devices simultaneously, which means that you can connect even more than two mobile phones to your WhatsApp account. Plus, your personal messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted, even when you use WhatsApp from a linked mobile phone. In this way, when someone sends you a message, it is received by all devices maintaining the same level of security. You may have to wait a bit. If you don’t have this feature, please note that some accounts may receive it in the next few weeks, as stated in the official changelog, as activation is done from the servers once you have the feature. latest version of the app. But, what is certain, that in a short time you will be able to enjoy the new companion mode. An important detail: this new function is also available after installing the latest version of the WhatsApp Business application, so its expansion is practically complete. >