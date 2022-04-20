WhatsApp already allows you to use a different language than the one configured on the mobile

WhatsApp continues to test new features to improve its application. We have seen a lot of news this year, and there are still many updates to come in 2022.

Some improve the dynamics of the most popular functions and others add new options so that we can customize the way we use WhatsApp. For example, in one of the latest WhatsApp betas, it is already possible to choose a language other than the default on the mobile.

In other words, if you want to use a different language than the one configured in your mobile system, you can do so with a simple change in the app settings. We tell you how to make this change.

How to change the language of the WhatsApp app

Until now, WhatsApp does not allow us to choose a language to implement it in the app, since it automatically takes the language configured on the mobile.

So if you want to have your WhatsApp account set to another language, you cannot make the change without affecting the rest of the device settings.

This already has a solution in WhatsApp as can be seen in the latest beta of the app. And the dynamics is very simple, since you can make the change from a new section that is added to the WhatsApp Settings. Along with Account, Chats, Notifications, Storage and data, you will find “App language”.

Just by clicking on that option you will see that WhatsApp opens a list of all the languages ​​supported in the app. And as you can see in the image, it will always mark the language configured on your device. Of course, you can make this change as many times as you want.

At the moment, this option is only available on WhatsApp, so it is possible that the stable version will be extended in the coming weeks. This is just one of the many changes that we expect among the WhatsApp news in 2022.