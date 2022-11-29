WhatsApp already allows you to create notes and drafts by sending a message to yourself

We already knew that this function was on the way, and WhatsApp has finally announced it officially: you can now send a message to yourself.

Following the same dynamics that we find in other platforms, WhatsApp will allow you to write to yourself so that you can save notes, reminders, the shopping list, links, etc.

So you can send messages to yourself on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has already officially launched, and for all users, its new function that allows you to “send a message to yourself”.

So, as in Telegram, and other platforms, WhatsApp allows us to have our private space to write notes, reminders, save links, jot down ideas, etc.

As you can see in the image above, you just have to search for yourself in the contact list and when you select your number you will see that it marks it as “You” along with the message “send message to yourself”. From there, you already have your own chat to save all the content you want.

You can use it as a file, to forward messages that are important, write down pending messages, save reading that you would like to read later, and endless possibilities according to your needs.

And of course, you will also have the space to view the files, documents and links. So you won’t have to go through the entire chat, just by looking in that section you can easily locate the content you need.

And as with any chat, you can delete a message, forward it to share content with a contact, choose a wallpaper, pin a message, etc. You will no longer need to apply the old trick of creating a group to add yourself as the only member to have a personal space within WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp team mentioned that this new feature will be rolled out to all users over the next few weeks. A function that will be available on both iOS and Android.