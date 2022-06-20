WhatsApp already allows you to choose who can see your profile picture and last connection

WhatsApp users could, until now, select that their contacts could not see their profile picture, their last connection time or their States globally for all the members of their agenda.

WhatsApp improves its privacy options

However, from now on, they will have new privacy options when it comes to choosing who of their contacts can see their profile picture, the time of their last connection to the instant messaging application, their statuses and even their personal information. that is included in the description or “bio” of your WhatsApp profile.

Meta -the company that owns WhatsApp- has been testing for months, both in the beta versions of its application for iOS and Android, the possibility that users could choose individual users or create groups of contacts and thus better manage who can have access or not to that information.

A few months ago, at the end of 2021, it also began allowing the last connection time, profile picture and descriptive information to be hidden from certain contacts. This was valid for specific groups of contacts but was only available for some users of the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS.

In recent weeks it has also added Android beta users, but the functionality, until now, was not available to the more than 2 billion WhatsApp users in its entirety.

Now yes. All WhatsApp users, regardless of the version of the application they use, both for iOS and Android, will have the ability to hide the Statuses from whomever they want, as well as their profile picture and the information included in the description from your WhatsApp account.

From now on you will have the option to choose whether that information can be viewed by all WhatsApp users, only your saved contacts, or all your contacts except those you choose to exclude. Of course, they will also be able to choose that nobody has access to those functionalities.